Dragon Gate Fantastic Gate Night 5 Results – December 9, 2022

6 Man Tag Team Match

Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champions Kai & Ishin & BxB Hulk) defeated Natural Vibes (Open The Twin Gate Champion Big Boss Shimizu,Jacky Funky Kamei) & Shachihoko Boy via First Flash on Shachihoko Boy (12:23)

Masaaki Mochizuki defeated Konomama Ichikawa via Jumping Kick (0:07)

Masaaki Mochizuki defeated Konomama Ichikawa by submission via Reverse Figure 4 (8:21)

Tag Team Match

Gold Class defeated Eita & Yoshiki Kato via Spear on Kato (10:05)

6 Man Tag Team Match

M3K defeated Ultimo Dragon,Genki Horiguchi & Kaito Nagano via Yokosuka Cutter on Nagano (11:40)

Tag Team Match

High End defeated Natural Vibes (Open The Twin Gate Champion Kzy & Jason Lee) via Bible on Lee (13:13)

6 Man Tag Team Match

D’Courage defeated Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champion Shun Skywalker,Open The Brave Gate HYO & Diamante) via Inferno on HYO (9:32)