Dragon Gate Rey De Parejas Night 1 Results – February 3, 2023
Points for Rey De Parejas
2 Points for a victory
0 Points for a defeat & double count out & no contest
1 Point for a Time Limit Draw (20:00), Double KO or Double Pin
6 Man Tag Team Match
Z Brats (Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker,Kai & Diamante) defeated Shuji Kondo,Eita & Takashi Yoshida via Moonsault Knee Drop on Yoshida (7:20)
Jacky Funky Kamei defeated Kaito Nagano via Jackyknife (6:14)
Jason Lee defeated Yoshiki Kato via Lee Wings (8:13)
Block B Match Of The 2023 Rey De Pajeras
M3K (Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) (2) defeated The Machines (0) via Jumbo Pin on Strong Machine F (11:07)
Block A Match Of The 2023 Rey De Pajeras
M3K (Masaaki Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr) (2) defeated Z Brats (HYO & Ishin) (0) via Reverse Twister on HYO (11:40)
6 Man Tag Team Match
Gold Class (Open The Brave Gate Champion Minorita & Open The Triangle Gate Champion Ben-K) & Ultimo Dragon defeated Genki Horiguchi,Kagetora & Ho Ho Lun via Masakari on Horiguchi (8:40)
Block B Match Of The 2023 Rey De Pajeras
Yamato & Naruki Doi (2) defeated The Dragons (0) via Galleria on Dragon Dia (12:00)
Block A Match Of The 2023 Rey De Pajeras
Open The Triangle Gate Champions Gold Class (Kota Minoura & BxB Hulk) (1) vs. D’Courage (1) ends in a Time Limit Draw (20:00)
Rey De Parejas Standings After Night 1
Block A
1st Place- M3K (Masaaki Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr) (2 Points) (1-0)
2nd Place- Open The Triangle Gate Champions Gold Class (Kota Minoura & BxB Hulk) & D’Courage (1 Point) (0-0-1)
Last Place- Z Brats (HYO & Ishin) (0 Points) (0-1) & Yoshiki Kato & Kaito Nagano & Natural Vibes (0 Points) (0-0)
Block B
1st Place- M3K (Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) & Yamato & Naruki Doi (2 Points) (1-0)
Last Place- The Dragons & The Machines (0 Points) (0-1) & Gold Class (Open The Brave Gate Champion Minorita & Open The Brave Gate Champion Ben-K) & Z Brats (Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker & Kai) (0 Points) (0-0)