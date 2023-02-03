Dragon Gate Rey De Parejas Night 1 Results – February 3, 2023

Points for Rey De Parejas

2 Points for a victory

0 Points for a defeat & double count out & no contest

1 Point for a Time Limit Draw (20:00), Double KO or Double Pin

6 Man Tag Team Match

Z Brats (Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker,Kai & Diamante) defeated Shuji Kondo,Eita & Takashi Yoshida via Moonsault Knee Drop on Yoshida (7:20)

Jacky Funky Kamei defeated Kaito Nagano via Jackyknife (6:14)

Jason Lee defeated Yoshiki Kato via Lee Wings (8:13)

Block B Match Of The 2023 Rey De Pajeras

M3K (Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) (2) defeated The Machines (0) via Jumbo Pin on Strong Machine F (11:07)

Block A Match Of The 2023 Rey De Pajeras

M3K (Masaaki Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr) (2) defeated Z Brats (HYO & Ishin) (0) via Reverse Twister on HYO (11:40)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Gold Class (Open The Brave Gate Champion Minorita & Open The Triangle Gate Champion Ben-K) & Ultimo Dragon defeated Genki Horiguchi,Kagetora & Ho Ho Lun via Masakari on Horiguchi (8:40)

Block B Match Of The 2023 Rey De Pajeras

Yamato & Naruki Doi (2) defeated The Dragons (0) via Galleria on Dragon Dia (12:00)

Block A Match Of The 2023 Rey De Pajeras

Open The Triangle Gate Champions Gold Class (Kota Minoura & BxB Hulk) (1) vs. D’Courage (1) ends in a Time Limit Draw (20:00)

Rey De Parejas Standings After Night 1

Block A

1st Place- M3K (Masaaki Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr) (2 Points) (1-0)

2nd Place- Open The Triangle Gate Champions Gold Class (Kota Minoura & BxB Hulk) & D’Courage (1 Point) (0-0-1)

Last Place- Z Brats (HYO & Ishin) (0 Points) (0-1) & Yoshiki Kato & Kaito Nagano & Natural Vibes (0 Points) (0-0)

Block B

1st Place- M3K (Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) & Yamato & Naruki Doi (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- The Dragons & The Machines (0 Points) (0-1) & Gold Class (Open The Brave Gate Champion Minorita & Open The Brave Gate Champion Ben-K) & Z Brats (Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker & Kai) (0 Points) (0-0)