Dragon Gate Rey De Parejas Night 3 Results – February 5, 2023
6 Man Tag Team Match
D’Courage defeated Natural Vibes via Rolling Lariat on Jacky Funky Kamei (9:26)
Tag Team Match
Don Fuji & Ho Ho Lun defeated Kono Mama Ichikawa & Kagetora via German Suplex on Ichikawa (7:57)
Yamato defeated Mochizuki Jr via Brainbuster (4:16)
6 Man Tag Team Match
Z Brats (Diamante,HYO & Ishin) defeated Ultimo Dragon,Genki Horiguchi & Dragon Kid via Death Penalty on Horiguchi (14:00)
Block A Match Of The 2023 Rey De Parejas
Open The Triangle Gate Champions Gold Class (Kota Minoura & BxB Hulk) (3) defeated Kaito Nagano & Yoshiki Kato (0) via Engranaje on Nagano (14:01)
Block B Match Of The 2023 Rey De Parejas
Z Brats (Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker & Kai) (2) defeated Gold Class (Open The Brave Gate Champion Minorita & Open The Triangle Gate Champion Ben-K) (0) via SSW on Minorita (16:48)
Rey De Parejas Standings After Night 3
Block A
1st Place- Open The Triangle Gate Champions Gold Class (Kota Minoura & BxB Hulk) & M3K (Massaki Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr) (3 Points) (1-0-1)
2nd Place- D’Courage & Natural Vibes (1 Point) (0-0-1)
Last Place- Z Brats (HYO & Ishin) & Yoshiki Kato & Kaito Nagano (0 Points) (0-1)
Block B
1st Place- Yamato & Naruki Doi,Z Brats (Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker & Kai) & M3K (Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) (2 Points) (1-0) & The Dragons (2 Points) (1-1)
Last Place- Gold Class (Open The Brave Gate Champion Minorita & Open The Triangle Gate Champion Ben-K) (0 Points) (0-2) & The Machines (0 Points) (0-1)