Dragon Gate Rey De Parejas Night 3 Results – February 5, 2023

6 Man Tag Team Match

D’Courage defeated Natural Vibes via Rolling Lariat on Jacky Funky Kamei (9:26)

Tag Team Match

Don Fuji & Ho Ho Lun defeated Kono Mama Ichikawa & Kagetora via German Suplex on Ichikawa (7:57)

Yamato defeated Mochizuki Jr via Brainbuster (4:16)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Z Brats (Diamante,HYO & Ishin) defeated Ultimo Dragon,Genki Horiguchi & Dragon Kid via Death Penalty on Horiguchi (14:00)

Block A Match Of The 2023 Rey De Parejas

Open The Triangle Gate Champions Gold Class (Kota Minoura & BxB Hulk) (3) defeated Kaito Nagano & Yoshiki Kato (0) via Engranaje on Nagano (14:01)

Block B Match Of The 2023 Rey De Parejas

Z Brats (Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker & Kai) (2) defeated Gold Class (Open The Brave Gate Champion Minorita & Open The Triangle Gate Champion Ben-K) (0) via SSW on Minorita (16:48)

Rey De Parejas Standings After Night 3

Block A

1st Place- Open The Triangle Gate Champions Gold Class (Kota Minoura & BxB Hulk) & M3K (Massaki Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr) (3 Points) (1-0-1)

2nd Place- D’Courage & Natural Vibes (1 Point) (0-0-1)

Last Place- Z Brats (HYO & Ishin) & Yoshiki Kato & Kaito Nagano (0 Points) (0-1)

Block B

1st Place- Yamato & Naruki Doi,Z Brats (Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker & Kai) & M3K (Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) (2 Points) (1-0) & The Dragons (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Gold Class (Open The Brave Gate Champion Minorita & Open The Triangle Gate Champion Ben-K) (0 Points) (0-2) & The Machines (0 Points) (0-1)