Dragon Gate Rey De Parejas Night 4 Results – February 11, 2023

8 Man Tag Team Match

Z Brats defeated Gold Class via Inside Cradle on Minorita (12:08)

Kai defeated Ryu Fuda by submission via Figure 4 (3:14)

6 Man Tag Team Match

D’Courage defeated Genki Horiguchi,Eita & Takashi Yoshida via Rolling Lariat on Horiguchi (12:23)

Block A Match Of The 2023 Rey De Pajeras

Kaito Nagano & Yoshiki Kato (2) defeated Natural Vibes (1) via Countered Jackyknife on Kamei (10:00)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Ultimo Dragon,Dragon Kid & Nosawa Rongai defeated M3K via La Magistral on Mochizuki Jr (12:11)

Block B Match Of The 2023 Rey De Pajeras

Yamato & Naruki Doi (3) vs. The Machines (1) ends in a Time Limit Draw (20:00)

Rey De Parejas Standings After Night 4

Block A

1st Place- Open The Triangle Gate Champions Gold Class (Kota Minoura & BxB Hulk) & M3K (Masaaki Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr) (3 Points) (1-0-1)

2nd Place- Yoshiki Kato & Kaito Nagano (2 Points) (1-1)

3rd Place- D’Courage (1 Point) (0-0-1) & Natural Vibes (1 Point) (0-1-1)

Last Place- Z Brats (HYO & Ishin) (0 Points) (0-1)

Block B

1st Place- Yamato & Naruki Doi (3 Points) (1-0-1)

2nd Place- Z Brats (Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker & Kai) & M3K (Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) (2 Points) (1-0) & The Dragons (2 Points) (1-1)

3rd Place- The Machines (1 Point) (0-1-1)

Last Place- Gold Class (Open The Brave Gate Champion Minorita & Open The Triangle Gate Champion Ben-K) (0 Points) (0-2)