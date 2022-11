Dragon Gate The Gate Of Evolution Night 10 Results – November 23rd, 2022

6 Man Tag Team Match

Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champion Ishin,Diamante & BxB Hulk) defeated M3K & Kaito Nagano via Tombstone Piledriver on Nagano (9:25)

Open The Triangle Gate Champion Kai defeated Kono Mama Ichikawa via Superkick (0:29)

Open The Triangle Gate Champion Kai defeated Kono Mama Ichikawa via Gave Up To Avoid Ichikawa going over the top rope (7:38)

Tag Team Match

Genki Horiguchi & Jacky Funky Kamei defeated Don Fuji & Punch Tominaga via Jackyknife on Tominaga (10:58)

Tag Team Match

High End defeated Natural Vibes (Kzy & Jason Lee) via Bible on Lee (10:07)

Tag Team Match

D’Courage defeated Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champion Shun Skywalker & Open The Brave Gate Champion HYO) via Inferno on HYO (14:28)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Natural Vibes (Kzy,Big Boss Shimizu & Strong Machine J) defeated Gold Class via Big Boss Press on Minorita (13:39)