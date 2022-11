Dragon Gate The Gate Of Evolution Night 2 Results – November 5, 2022

Eita defeated Super Shenglong 3 via Imperial Uno (6:39)

8 Man Tag Team Match

M3K (Open The Triangle Gate Champions Susumu Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr,Yasushi Kanda & Ishin Iihashi) defeated Kono Mama Ichikawa,Shachihoko Boy,Punch Tominaga & Ryu Fuda via Vertical Suplex on Ichikawa (6:18)

Tag Team Match

Natural Vibes (U-T & Kzy) defeated Takashi Yoshida & Problem Dragon via Running Elbow Smash on Problem Dragon (8:51)

10 Man Battle Royal

Ben-K defeated Big Boss Shimizu,Strong Machine J,Kota Minoura,Minorita,Kaito Nagano,Diamante,BxB Hulk,Open The Twin Gate Champion Dragon Dia & Open The Twin Gate Champion Madoka Kikuta via Spear on BxB Hulk (11:00)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Natural Vibes (Jacky Funky Kamei,Jason Lee & Ho Ho Lun) defeated Don Fuji,Genki Horiguchi & Shuji Kondo via Jackyknife on Horiguchi (7:52)

Kai defeated Open The Triangle Gate Champion Masaaki Mochizuki via SSW (10:01)

Tag Team Match

High End defeated Open The Dream Gate Champion Yuki Yoshioka & Open The Brave Gate Champion HYO via Frankensteiner Of The Almighty on Yoshioka (15:58)