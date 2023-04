Dragon Gate The Gate Of Passion Night 5 Results – April 9, 2023

6 Man Tag Team Match

Dragon Dia,Minorita & Mochizuki Jr defeated Kung Fu Masters (Open The Brave Gate Champion Jason Lee,Jacky Funky Kamei & Ho Ho Lun) via Front Cradle on Lun (9:45)

Tag Team Match

Z Brats (Kai & Ishin) defeated Kagetora & Kaito Nagano via Death Penalty on Nagano (7:58)

Non Title Match

Open The Triangle Gate Champions Gold Class (Kota Minoura,BxB Hulk & Ben-K) defeated Open The Twin Gate Champion Shuji Kondo,Punch Tominaga & Genki Horiguchi via Gang on Tominaga (9:32)

10 Man Royal Sambo Battle Royal

Yamato,Dragon Kid & Yuki Yoshioka defeated Ultimo Dragon,Don Fuji,Konomama Ichikawa,Takashi Yoshida & Eita by submission via Sleeper Hold on Ichikawa (12:51)

Open The Triangle Gate Titles #1 Contenders Match

Natural Vibes (Kzy,Big Boss Shimizu & Strong Machine J) defeated M3K (Masaaki Mochizuki & Susumu Mochizuki) & Yasushi Kanda via Shot Put Slam on Shimizu (17:22)

3 On 1 Handicap Match

Z Brats (Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker,Diamante & HYO) defeated Madoka Kikuta via Moonsault Double Kneedrop (14:48)