Dragon Lee Calls WWE RAW Match With Rey Mysterio A “Dream Come True

WWE Superstar Dragon Lee has expressed his gratitude to Rey Mysterio and Chad Gable following their Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match on the October 19 edition of Monday Night Raw.

The match, which took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, saw Gable defend his Intercontinental Championship against Lee and Mysterio.

Despite a competitive encounter involving all three Superstars, Gable successfully retained his championship. However, the action continued after the match when Ethan Page and Big Cass attacked the competitors.

Following the show, Lee took to social media to reflect on the experience, describing the opportunity to compete against both Gable and Mysterio as a particularly meaningful moment in his wrestling career. “I just wanna said how special this night was ..! Thank you San Diego and thank you Chad gable for been and incredible and inspired wrestler in all the ways !” Lee wrote.

Lee then turned his attention to Mysterio, revealing just how much sharing the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer meant to him.

The Mexican star described the experience as a dream come true and praised Mysterio for continuing to perform at an impressive level despite being 52 years old. “And also wanna said that really means the world to me sharing the ring with Rey Misterio, dream come true!!” Lee continued. “as a 52 years old and keeping moving like 20s eeeasy!! he really Motivated me and I know all the world ! He’s the best luchador in te entire World!”

Lee also emphasized how much he gained from competing against two experienced performers in such a high-profile championship match. “Tonight I really learn so much for both of them !”

Although Lee was unsuccessful in his attempt to capture the Intercontinental Championship, his comments made it clear that the match represented more than just another title opportunity.

For Lee, competing alongside Mysterio, one of the most influential luchadors in professional wrestling history, was a personal milestone, while sharing the ring with Gable provided another valuable experience.

Gable remains Intercontinental Champion following his successful defense on Raw, although the post-match attack by Ethan Page and Big Cass added another development to the championship picture.