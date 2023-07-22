Dragon Lee Comments On Meeting WWE Legend Rey Mysterio (Video)

Dragon Lee had an “amazing” Friday night this week.

The WWE NXT Superstar appeared on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FS1 this week, and during his time at the show, got to meet WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio.

WWE shared footage of the meeting on their official Twitter feed, which Dragon Lee responded to late Friday evening.

“Today was certainly an amazing day,” he wrote. “Rey Mysterio thank you for your advice.”

Dragon Lee continued, “Dominik Mysterio I have your dad’s permission to dethrone you.”