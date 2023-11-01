Dragon Lee Files Trademark Application For His Ring Name

Dragon Lee was a significant signing for WWE because the company had high expectations for him, and those expectations are being met.

When he signed last year, the expectation was that he would be quickly promoted to the main roster because they saw him as the next great Mexican star, similar to Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. This has occurred with him being part of the SmackDown roster.

Lee, real name Emmanuel Muaztoz Gonzailez, has secured his ring name for use in entertainment and merchandise. On October 26, the WWE wrestler had attorney Michael Dockins file the trademark with the USPTO for the purpose of action figure toys.

The following is the description:

“DRAGON LEE™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”