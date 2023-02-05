Dragon Lee Misses WWE NXT Vengeance Day Due to Visa Issues

Previously, WWE NXT would put new signees in the front row of TakeOver shows to hype them up before their TV debut. This did not occur at WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

Dragon Lee is the latest notable name to sign with WWE, having previously worked for ROH, NJPW, AAA, and AEW. He signed the deal in December.

As previously reported, WWE hopes to have Lee on the main roster by next year and believes he can be the next big Hispanic star in the mold of Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lee has yet to begin training and was unable to attend the show due to visa issues.

Former NJPW star Karl Fredricks was mentioned as a possible guest, but Meltzer speculated that WWE may have felt he wasn’t a big enough name for a spot like this.