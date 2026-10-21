Dragon Lee Signs New Five-Year WWE Contract

WWE Superstar Dragon Lee has reportedly agreed to a new long-term contract with the company, securing his future just as his previous deal was approaching expiration.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE and Lee have reached an agreement on a new contract, with sources familiar with the situation believing that the deal is for five years. Lee’s previous WWE contract was scheduled to expire in October 2026, making the reported agreement a significant development regarding his future with the promotion.

The news comes as Lee continues to receive regular television exposure, including several notable matches on Monday Night RAW.

Following his match against Chad Gable during the September 14 edition of RAW in Mexico City, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque praised Lee’s performance while encouraging him to be mindful of the physical risks involved in his wrestling style. “Dude, f*cking badass,” Triple H told Lee. “Hey, do me a favor, though. That table bump? Keep that sh*t special. That’s a now-and-then one. I need you here long term, not short term.”

Triple H’s remarks emphasized his desire to see Lee remain healthy and continue performing for WWE over the long term.

Lee has maintained a prominent presence on RAW in recent weeks, most recently competing against Chad Gable and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a triple threat match this past Monday. The match continued Lee’s recent involvement in WWE’s Intercontinental Championship picture.

While WWE has not publicly confirmed the reported length of Lee’s new agreement, the belief that he has signed a five-year contract would keep him with the company for several more years.

The reported deal also comes at a time when Lee has been receiving consistent opportunities to showcase his high-flying abilities on WWE television.

With his previous contract approaching expiration this month, the new agreement appears to have resolved any immediate uncertainty surrounding his WWE future.