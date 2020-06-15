Drake Maverick Reveals The Truth Behind His WWE Release and Immediate Re-Hiring

Drake Maverick talked about being offered an NXT contract after losing in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament finals while doing an interview with BT Sports.

Maverick was released from the company in April, but worked the tournament anyways. Here is what he had to say:

“At the end, I just sat there, and like accepted, ‘Ah. There it is, that was my last one. And I looked up, and you can actually see me look up. And that’s when the tears started coming, because my friend Dave passed from cystic fibrosis a few years ago. And you see me actually look up to him, like, ‘I did it Dave, and I wish you were here.’ Because he always pushed me to be a WWE superstar when not a lot of people would…

“When I backed up the ramp and Hunter was there, I honestly just thought he was giving me, you know, a handshake and we were going to have a nice moment where he was like, ‘You did it, you really busted your ass.’ And then when he handed me the folder, I’m like ‘Ahh okay!’ And it was symbolic. I mean, I texted him later on like, ‘Hey, uh, I think I signed under duress, I kind of look upset.’ [laughs] But it was such a great moment. I mean, everyone could look into it like, ‘Well, why didn’t he have his attorney there?’ But it was a really — it’s a really special moment.”