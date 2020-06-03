Drake Maverick Staying In WWE?, Report On WWE Offering Returns To Talent

WWE has reportedly tried to re-sign some of the recently released Superstars. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Live by Bryan Alvarez that WWE officials have tried to re-sign some of the released talents, but the offers are reportedly for a fraction of what they were making before. It was also indicated that WWE has made “renewal offers” that are low enough that talents could likely make more money with another promotion.

There’s no word yet on who WWE made return offers to, but several wrestlers, producers and on-air talents were released or furloughed back on April 15 due to company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. Among the in-ring talents released were Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, EC3, Drake Maverick, Rusev, Sarah Logan, No Way Jose, Heath Slater, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Eric Young, Lio Rush, Primo Colon, Epico Colon, Aiden English, Erick Rowan, Kassius Ohno, Taynara Conti, Tino Sabbatelli, Dorian Mak Deonna Purrazzo, MJ Jenkins, Aleksandar Jaksic, Nick Ogarelli, Mars Wang, Rocky, Edgar Lopez, Marcos Gomes, Mohamed Fahim, Hussain Aldagal, and Faisal Kurdi.

As noted, last night’s Impact Wrestling episode teased that Maverick (Rockstar Spud), EC3, Gallows, Anderson, Young, Hawkins, and Rusev could be debuting at the Slammiversary pay-per-view, which is three days after their WWE 90-day non-compete clauses expire on July 15. Purrazzo has also joined Impact as NXT talents were under 30-day non-compete clauses. There’s no word yet on if some of the recently released WWE talents will debut with AEW next month. Regarding Maverick, Alvarez also noted that he has reason to believe WWE may have re-signed him. That would be interesting as he was one of the wrestlers in the Impact teaser on Tuesday night. Maverick was allowed to continue working the tournament for the WWE NXT Interim Cruiserweight Title after his release was announced. He will wrestle El Hijo del Fantasma in the finals for the title on tonight’s NXT episode.

