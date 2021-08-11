Drake Wuertz Says It’s “Absolutely Evil” For WWE To Make People Get Vaccines

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE referee Drake Wuertz gave his thoughts on WWE’s protocols in regards to the Covid-19 pandemic:

“Look, whatever your opinions are of vaccinations if you want to get them, great, but the way they were pushing it, this narrative that, ‘If you want to get back to normal, you better roll up your sleeves. This is our shot in the arm to get back out there.’ Then they put down this edict that you either take the vaccine, show proof of vaccination, or you wear your mask. First off, the whole wearing masks at TV taping, it was all parade and theatre. It was pointless. We would wear a mask to come into the building. They would take our temperature. We would sign this waiver, and then we would take our mask off to get into the ring. What? Covid doesn’t spread in the ring? Like the ring is the invisible barrier. It made no sense. It was pointless. I was like, this is absolutely ridiculous. I was like, I’m not taking the vaccine. I’m not wearing a mask anymore. I’ve had enough. I got attacked for being a conservative, for being a Christian, all this stuff. They like to talk a lot about inclusion and diversity, but if you happen to be a Christian, if you happen to be conservative, then you’re not included in that inclusion that they like to speak about. It came to a head, and we parted ways. For the longest time, during the last 6 or 7 months, my heart wasn’t in it at all. I was coming there for the paycheck. I was praying to God. I was like, ‘God, if I’m not supposed to be here, just close this door.’ He closed that door right away, and I’ve been incredibly blessed since. I’ve never been happier. So many other doors have been open. It’s been amazing. It really has. Just to hear how they’re treating people, and how they’re forcing this vaccine on all the talent, it’s absolutely ridiculous, and it’s sad. It’s absolutely sad. It’s evil that they’re forcing talent, perfectly healthy people, a lot of them have already had this virus, they already have the natural antibodies, they’re forcing them into submission to have to take this vaccine. Either take this vaccine or you’re not going to be able to go on the road. Take this vaccine or you’re not going to be able to go on the European tour. It’s absolutely evil, plain and simple. Their integrity is gone.”

“If you speak out against it, you’re definitely getting fired. If you have any kind of contrary opinion, you’re getting fired. I knew the first time I saw a WWE vaccine commercial, I knew I had to get the hell out of here. I can’t be a part of this. For a long time, I had the pleasure of booking the extra talent, and now they’re forcing enhancement talent to get this death jab in order to have a chance to try out. People have asked me, ‘I don’t know. I don’t want to take this vaccination.’ I said, ‘Don’t go there. Go work for another company. Try to go somewhere else. Go somewhere else that’s going to respect your medical freedom.”