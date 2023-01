Dralístico is heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH.

On Sunday’s show, it was announced that Dralístico will make his promotional debut in February.

He is scheduled to compete on February 12th in Osaka, Japan. His opponent was not named. It is also unknown whether he will work on future dates.

Last month, Dralístico and his brother Dragon Lee won the AAA World Tag Team Championships. However, following the match, Lee announced that he had signed a contract with WWE.