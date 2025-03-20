Dream Match Reportedly In The Works For AEW

It looks like AEW fans may not have to wait much longer for a long-anticipated dream match.

A showdown between ROH World Women’s Champion Athena and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is reportedly in the works. Hints of the match first surfaced at AEW Revolution when Billie Starkz was shown watching Mone’s bout against Momo Watanabe. The intrigue deepened this week on Dynamite after Mone successfully defended her title against Starkz. Following the match, Athena took to social media with cryptic posts referencing Mone, fueling speculation of an impending clash.

According to Fightful, sources have confirmed that AEW is actively working on making Athena vs. Mone a reality. Some even suggest the match could take place as soon as AEW Dynasty. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

This would mark the first-ever singles match between the two champions. Their only prior encounter came in a 2018 triple threat match, which Athena won. If the bout is finalized, it will be the first time in over six years that they share the ring.

With both women at the top of their game, this matchup promises to be one of AEW’s most highly anticipated women’s bouts of the year.