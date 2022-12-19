Dream Match Takes Place Over the Weekend at WWE Live Events (Video)

Over the weekend, WWE scheduled a dream match for many fans between AJ Styles and Gunther.

Gunther defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at a live event in Moline, Illinois on Saturday. This marked the first time that both men faced each other. Gunther retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship after Styles won the match by DQ.

WWE has also scheduled the same finish for Sunday’s live event in Rochester, MN. Gunther shared this photo on Twitter to remember the occasion:

Gunther became WWE Intercontinental Champion in June by defeating Ricochet and has been pushed as a top star since joining WWE. He was used in NXT UK and NXT before joining the main roster.

On last week’s SmackDown, Gunther retained the title over Ricochet.

Click here for WWE live event results from Saturday and click here for WWE live event results from Sunday.

A fan who attended the show on Sunday captured some footage from the match, which you can view below: