Drew Gulak And Wrestling Promotion Face Backlash For Controversial Angle At Recent Show

Drew Gulak and Beyond Wrestling are facing criticism for an angle performed at a recent show.

Ronda Rousey accused Gulak of inappropriate behavior while backstage at a WWE show during an interview with News Nation in April.

She said, “Bruce Prichard and another one of the writers and God, I forgot his name. I can’t believe I forgot this guy’s name. It’ll come back to me, but I was standing there, and this guy that was like barely an acquaintance with, grabs the string of, like, my sweat pants as I’m walking by. And like, nobody, like, I wasn’t even looking at him, you know? And, I looked down the hall, and I was like, I don’t know if I can swear on this, you’re gonna bleep me? It’s a quote, okay, by this guy grabs the string of my sweatpants, and nobody else reacts as if this is abnormal. And he’s like, he comes out, and he starts going down the hall. I’m just like, what is that? Like? Why are we grabbing the string of my sweatpants? Like, if my husband was standing here next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants, but nobody around me acted as if it was abnormal? Like they’re like, all the guys around me were just like, you know, this is part of the day, and I’m like if this guy is coming up to me and doing this kind of stuff to me when there’s other people around like what’s happening to these other girls when it’s not in a hallway or something like that. So that really really put me on an edge to, like, not only is this like behavior prevalent, but it’s so prevalent that people don’t even realize it’s a problem anymore.”

Gulak was dropped from television shortly after this went viral, and the company released him. Since then, he has worked on various independent wrestling shows.

Gulak appeared in the ring with Masha Slamovich on a recent Beyond Wrestling Show for a promotional segment. Gulak inquired whether she had felt uncomfortable with him in the locker room.

Gulak said, “So in any time in the business that we have been together, anytime we’ve been in Beyond Wrestling, did I ever make you feel uncomfortable? At any time, did you feel like I was a danger in the locker room? Well, you should have.”

As a result, Gulak launched an attack on Slamovich during the show. As shown below, fans have criticized the promotion and Gulak for taking such a stance based on what Rousey accused him of.

I don't know what's worse… Beyond Wrestling booking him in this angle or Drew Gulak having the nerve to do this.

Safety in the locker rooms, at training and in the ring is no hook for an angle. Not all attention is good. This is awkward shit.@beyondwrestling @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/41KIGipAil — Honeycakeman (Insta: wrestling_focus) (@honeycakeman) October 22, 2024