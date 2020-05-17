Drew Gulak Reportedly Released From WWE

Drew Gulak has been released from WWE, Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com and WWE Backstage is reporting.

Gulak’s WWE profile was moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com earlier today and sources have told Satin that he’s been let go from his contract.

Gulak’s last match with WWE aired on last night’s edition of Smackdown when Gulak lost to Daniel Bryan in the Intercontinental Title tournament.

Gulak posted the following on Twitter earlier today: