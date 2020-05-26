Drew Gulak Returning On WWE Smackdown

Drew Gulak has reportedly signed a new WWE contract. As noted, there was some speculation on Gulak re-signing with WWE after he was added back to the official SmackDown roster on Monday evening. This came after he recently became a free agent when his previous contract expired.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Gulak has inked a new deal with the company. There’s no word yet on details of the new contract, or if WWE granted the request for a pay raise that was previously denied. Gulak hasn’t wrestled since losing to Daniel Bryan in the Intercontinental Title tournament match two weeks ago on SmackDown, but he is scheduled to make his return to action during this Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. Fightful Select reports that Gulak is currently set to compete in a Battle Royal that is planned for Friday’s show, which will be taped on Tuesday at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando.