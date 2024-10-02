Drew McIntyre Acknowledges Rumors Of Another New Title Possibly Coming To WWE

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with the folks from FOX News Digital for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, “The Scottish Warrior” spoke about the recent talk of WWE adding a new secondary title to the women’s division on the main roster.

“That’s certainly something that’s going to come around in the near future,” McIntyre said. “You don’t just bring titles in for the sake of bringing titles (especially) if you don’t have the adequate depth on the roster. But now, to watch just how far the women’s revolution has come – the revolution is such a distant memory now. The women have been killing it for years now.”

He added, “They got that opportunity years and years ago, and since then, we’ve had so many people come in, and it’s gotten to a point where it’s not a case of you want to be after any women’s matches, you do not want to be after the women’s match anymore because they’re going to go out there, they’re going to kill it, the crowd are going to be burnt out, and you’re going to have to work really hard to get them. To watch the talent pool grow, the roster depth grow, and the characters, more importantly, connect with the audience, because if they don’t care about you, it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman, nobody’s emotionally attached to you. You might as well just sit in the back and not go out there. There’s so many characters the women’s division has gotten over now. We’re at a point where if there’s a second title introduced, it’s absolutely justified.”

For the full interview, visit FoxNews.com.