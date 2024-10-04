Drew Mcintyre Addresses Behind-The-Scenes WWE Raw Photo Leak Of Himself And CM Punk

A photo of the WWE crew preparing for a Monday Night RAW episode leaked online in August 2024.

Randy Orton was seen talking to his on-screen rival Gunther in the ring, and The Wyatt Sicks were not dressed in their costumes.

There was also a photo of Drew McIntyre standing alongside CM Punk.

McIntyre addressed the picture during an interview with FoxNews.com to promote his Hell in a Cell match against Punk:

“I remember there was some picture that came out online recently, and it was the big talk of the internet because (CM) Punk and I were close to each other during the day and it was, ‘Oh my God, they really don’t dislike each other.’ I was like, yeah, you frickin’ idiots. You don’t go to your office job and have to stand beside the guy you don’t like in your office occasionally just because someone snapped a picture of that moment because we’re dealing with a situation you have to deal with in your profession even if you can’t stand the p—k.”