Drew McIntyre Addresses Botched Fireball Spot With Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Scarlett fired a fireball in the direction of Drew McIntyre during the episode of WWE Smackdown that aired on September 23, 2022; however, the fireball did not even come close to connecting with his face. Following this, Scarlett delivered a low blow to McIntyre, after which Karrion Kross applied the Cross Jacket submission move to McIntyre.

In a conversation with MySanAntonio.com, McIntyre talked about the botch:

“It is frustrating when it is something that should be ready to go on a live television show. But at the same time, it is a live television show, and it is not my first day. So, I know things don’t always go like they are supposed to go.”

“Hence, why I didn’t fall down and hold my face because I don’t trust anything after 20 years in wrestling. I just reacted until I knew everything is OK, and then someone got the cue, and it was not OK. So, I called what I had to call, and we got the save at the end and got the bad guy reaction and putting some heat on the new characters on the show.”