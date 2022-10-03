Drew McIntyre Addresses Botched Fireball Spot With Karrion Kross and Scarlett

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Scarlett fired a fireball in the direction of Drew McIntyre during the episode of WWE Smackdown that aired on September 23, 2022; however, the fireball did not even come close to connecting with his face. Following this, Scarlett delivered a low blow to McIntyre, after which Karrion Kross applied the Cross Jacket submission move to McIntyre.

In a conversation with MySanAntonio.com, McIntyre talked about the botch:

“It is frustrating when it is something that should be ready to go on a live television show. But at the same time, it is a live television show, and it is not my first day. So, I know things don’t always go like they are supposed to go.”

“Hence, why I didn’t fall down and hold my face because I don’t trust anything after 20 years in wrestling. I just reacted until I knew everything is OK, and then someone got the cue, and it was not OK. So, I called what I had to call, and we got the save at the end and got the bad guy reaction and putting some heat on the new characters on the show.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR