Drew McIntyre Addresses His Loss On Netflix Debut Of WWE RAW

During this past Monday night’s Netflix debut episode of WWE RAW from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, “Main Event” Jey Uso defeated Drew McIntyre in singles action.

McIntyre took to his official Twitter (X) account and commented on his loss by blaming it on the weed smoke from Travis Scott, which he had with him during Uso’s entrance.

McIntyre wrote, “I had a contact high.”

