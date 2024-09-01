Drew McIntyre Addresses His Viral Photo With Jack Perry

Drew McIntyre sparked controversy last month when he took a photo with Jack Perry in the midst of his feud with CM Punk.

Punk and Perry had an altercation at AEW All In last August, resulting in Perry’s suspension and Punk’s release after Punk advised Perry against using real glass for a TV segment. During his All In match, Perry made a spot on a car’s windshield and made a reference to glass to the camera, saying, “Real glass, cry me a river,” which triggered the physical altercation.

AEW showed the footage on Dynamite earlier this year. The decision to air it came after Punk discussed the incident in detail during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

McIntyre discussed taking the photo while on the Gorilla Postion. He said:

“On the same flight. He was just right in front of me. I had a chat with him. Lovely lad. His girlfriend’s really nice, flying to LA, and just said, ‘Hey, we should take a picture together. We’re both wrestlers. I’ll put it on the internet. Give ya a little rub, and people reacted crazy.”

