Drew McIntyre Addresses Singing Segment With Tyson Fury at WWE Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend his united Universal championship against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event. After Reigns had left, boxer Tyson Fury stepped up to the microphone and complimented McIntyre on his performance. Fury started singing American Pie, and McIntyre joined in with him to sing the song. McIntyre also gave a speech where he thanked the crowd and continued singing, at which point the show was taken off the air.

McIntyre discussed the singing controversy during an appearance he made on the podcast Hollywood Raw.

“The singing that happened in Cardiff, if you had told me, ‘You’re going to sing a song after you lose a big match,’ I still haven’t checked how much was on TV, but not all of it was supposed to be on TV, but we went for it. If you embrace it, chances are the crowd is going to embrace it too and you’re going to have a fun time together. After that fun time, you deal with the serious storyline stuff on the following TVs.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)