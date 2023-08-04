Drew McIntyre Addresses The Possibility Of Turning Heel In WWE

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Armon Sandler on the Stay Busy podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, McIntyre addressed the possibility of turning heel in WWE:

“Staying on the path I’m on right now, I want to make sure I get interesting and compelling stories. It’s cool coming out and getting the cheers. I always want to be in something interesting and get you emotionally invested as well. There was a period where I wasn’t doing that, and thankfully I got back into it when I got with Sheamus and leading into that triple threat. I want to make sure to keep evolving and keep adding layers to that character and doing all the cool things I get to do outside the ring and get that title reign in front of fans, finally. The character itself, I’m willing to go any direction that is interesting. People are calling for a heel turn, but I’m not willing to do that unless it makes perfect sense. We have a lot of equity in Drew McIntyre. I show up at Special Olympics and see the effect WWE and McIntyre has on people and I can understand Cena’s perspective of not turning. Of course, he’s on a higher level and did so much outside the ring, but I can understand where he was coming from. For the right time and right moment and it was entertaining for the fans, I would be about that. One of my favorite runs was outside the company as a heel. When that dark side comes out, it’s pretty dark.”

McIntyre also discussed facing dominant wrestlers and previewed his upcoming match with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Click here to check out his comments.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)