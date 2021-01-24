Drew McIntyre Addresses The Undertaker’s Criticism Of WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Undertaker appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and stated that while he tries to enjoy the current WWE product, it’s tough right now for him because “the product has changed so much and it’s kinda soft.”

In an interview with SportsKeeda.com, Drew McIntyre was asked about Undertaker’s comments and here was McIntyre’s response:

“I don’t agree whatsoever. Especially from an in-ring perspective. I’ve listened to part of it, I’ve got to listen to the whole thing it’s pretty new. But I think he may have been referring to like the kind of storylines and characters etc. Like the co-host that was on the show was like a fan from the attitude era and I think they were perhaps referring to some of the outlandish storylines. Back in the day, there were more sexual based, more like risque 18 plus. Our current product is PG, there’s only so far we can push it and we’re willing to push it. There’s certain things from back in the day that was awesome and certain things that were not awesome that I wouldn’t wanna go back to. So I’m not sure if it was more from like that perspective when it comes to the stories and not being as adult-based as it used to be but I think you know we’re walking a good line right now. But when it comes to the in-ring game, that’s just not true at all. It’s never been more physical.”