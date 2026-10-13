Drew McIntyre Addresses WWE Absence

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has provided an update on his lengthy absence from WWE television, revealing that he remains in peak physical condition despite shifting his immediate focus toward opportunities in Hollywood.

During a recent interview with Fox News, McIntyre discussed his fitness routine and acting ambitions, revealing that he currently weighs 285 pounds and has added muscle since filming the upcoming WWE and ReelShort production Agent of Shadows.

“I’m as big as I’ve ever been,” McIntyre said. “I’m 285, right? And I’m 10 pounds bigger than I was for ‘Agent of Shadows.’ I’m in the best shape of my life.”

McIntyre recently highlighted his physical transformation on social media, sharing before-and-after photographs showcasing the progress he has made while away from WWE programming.

Although he has not competed in several months, the Scottish Warrior has continued preparing for a potential in-ring return.

McIntyre recently posted footage of himself running the ropes inside a wrestling ring, demonstrating that he is maintaining his conditioning despite his ongoing absence.

According to McIntyre, the brief training video attracted considerable attention across his social media accounts. “I posted myself running the ropes the other day, keeping myself in ring shape,” he continued. “I’m always ready to go. I think it got like over 8 million views, just bouncing off the ropes a few times, across my social media platforms. But right now, I’m focused on Hollywood Drew. So, we’ll see. We will see.”

McIntyre has not wrestled a WWE match since facing Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42 in April.

While his comments suggest that he remains physically prepared to return whenever needed, the former world champion appears focused on expanding his acting career for the time being.

McIntyre’s growing involvement in entertainment has been highlighted by two recent projects.

He was announced as part of the cast of Disney’s upcoming animated film Hexed, alongside names including Pat McAfee and Henry Winkler.

McIntyre is also featured in Agent of Shadows, the first production from WWE’s collaboration with ReelShort.

The trailer for the project premiered during WWE Money in the Bank 2026 on October 10, with the series scheduled for release on October 23.

Despite his expanding Hollywood commitments, McIntyre has not ruled out returning to WWE television.

For now, however, there has been no official announcement regarding when he will resume his in-ring career, with McIntyre emphasizing that his current priority is pursuing acting opportunities.