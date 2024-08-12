Drew McIntyre Admits There Was A Time He Wasn’t “100% Content” With His Character In WWE

Reports concerning Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract and speculations regarding his possible departure persisted throughout 2023. While speaking with Notsam Wrestling, McIntyre discussed how he considered leaving the organization around the time his sister-in-law died away in May of 2023.

“There was a period creatively where I wasn’t 100% content. It was over a year ago now, where I was thinking about taking a break. I said for the first time in my life I’m going to take some time off.

As time went on, they started finding their way again, learning to live without her here. That’s about the time I started getting more opportunities to explore the character. I just got to be myself, 100%, real all the time. If I don’t like something, say it. If people don’t like it backstage, I don’t care. If the boys don’t like it, they can suck it.”

You can check out the interview below: