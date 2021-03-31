Drew McIntyre And Charlotte Flair Comment On The Bella Twins’ WWE Hall Of Fame Inductions

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to The Bella Twins being inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class. The Bella Twins posted a photo to show off their Hall of Fame rings, from the 2020 induction ceremony taping held on Tuesday. McIntyre responded and said he’s very proud to watch them create their own paths.

“I’m very proud to watch you both create your own paths. You’ve grown into great performers, entrepreneurs, fantastic mothers, and now @wwe Hall of Famers,” McIntyre wrote.

The photo McIntyre shared was from a six-person match on the April 10, 2012 SmackDown episode. That match saw 2021 WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali team with Alicia Fox and Natalya for a win over McIntyre and The Bellas. McIntyre walked out on The Bellas early in the match, saying he was better than that. This led to Fox getting the pin on Nikki Bella.

Charlotte Flair also congratulated The Bellas for their WWE Hall of Fame inductions.

She wrote, “Congratulations Nikki and Brie. I can’t emphasize enough on what I learned having the opportunity to face them when I debuted. I remember watching their entrance as I stood in the ring and grasping what it meant to be a star. They have opened doors for generations to come and I am thankful for the times I was able to be in the ring with both queens. So proud and congratulations ladies [red heart emoji, folded hands emoji]”

