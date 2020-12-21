Drew McIntyre And Kevin Owens Comment On WWE TLC, TLC Highlights

– Below is a new video package of highlights from last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL:

– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after his TLC Match win over AJ Styles at the TLC pay-per-view, and said he will be feeling the brutal win today. “Going to be feeling this one tomorrow. #AndStill #WWETLC,” Drew wrote.

WWE is teasing that the Styles vs. McIntyre feud will continue on tonight’s RAW.

– Kevin Owens took to Twitter and thanked fans after his TLC Match loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. He wrote, “Thank you all.”

As noted, WWE announced today that Friday’s Christmas SmackDown will feature Owens vs. Reigns in a Steel Cage match. Owens responded to that announcement and wrote, “Can’t stay down. Won’t stay down.”