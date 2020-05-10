Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins Trade Shots Before Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins took to Twitter today, commenting on their match at tonight’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. McIntyre said, “This is the perfect representation of how tonight is going to go down…#MITB”

Rollins replied to the tweet, saying, “#MITB is about redemption. Your turn, Drew.”

McIntyre responded, “You see it as redemption, but I see it as a chance to right some wrongs. I do not forgive & I never forget oh great ‘Messiah.’”

