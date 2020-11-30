Drew McIntyre Announced For RAW Interview

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre will give an exclusive interview on tonight’s RAW. The WWE Champion did not appear last week following his Survivor Series loss to Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Here is the updated line up for tonight’s RAW-

-Alexa Bliss interviews Randy Orton on “A Moment Of Bliss”

-Sudden Death Triple Threat: AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee (winner faces Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC)

-Elias vs. Jeff Hardy in a “Symphony of Destruction”

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interview

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight’s RAW.