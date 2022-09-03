Drew McIntyre Believes the WWE Universal Championship Should Be Defended on All Shows

Drew McIntyre has promised to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title every thirty days if he defeats Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday.

McIntyre recently spoke with Oliver Browning of The Independent about how Saturday’s match with Reigns is more than a dream come true.

“It’s beyond a dream come true,” Drew said. “As a child, I dreamt about main eventing WrestleMania and winning the championship – which I was lucky enough to do. I didn’t even dream of this situation because we didn’t have regular stadium shows. This is an event I’ve wanted for a long time – I would have been happy to be on the show. The fact I’m fighting for the title against Roman Reigns – on the run he’s on right now – on home soil, words can’t do it justice.”

McIntyre went on to say that he is the only one who can beat The Tribal Chief. He discussed how the titles should be represented on all shows, as well as how he will defend the titles every thirty days.

“Roman is perhaps my greatest rival since I returned to WWE,” McIntyre continued. “He’s always had my number, he’s on the run of a lifetime right now. If I don’t beat him, I just don’t know who will. [But] the winds of change are blowing through WWE right now, it all starts and the top and rolls downhill. How are the titles going to be represented? I believe they should be represented on all shows, be defended at least every thirty days and I’m going to make that happen.”