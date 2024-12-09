Drew McIntyre Breaks Silence On WWE Absence Following Bad Blood

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE RAW on December 2nd, 2024, by attacking Sami Zayn. Prior to McIntyre’s presence, it was claimed that creative negotiations had begun about his return.

While speaking to 12 News This Morning, McIntyre said, “I had a Hell in a Cell match that was incredibly brutal. During the match, I got hit in the head at one point and ended up needing 16 staples to close a wound on the top of my head.”

“On top of that, I suffered a personal loss in my family, which required me to return to Scotland to deal with it. This made me reevaluate my priorities. I realized I’ve been giving too much to my profession and colleagues, and not enough to my family. After 17 years of dedicating myself fully to wrestling, I’ve decided it’s time to take a step back and focus more on what truly matters to me.”