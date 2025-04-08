Drew McIntyre Calls New Wrestlers P*ssies, Says Wrestling Isn’t As Important As Emotion

“The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre appeared as a guest on the latest installment of the WAFFLIN’ podcast.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how he feels storytelling and emotion are more important than the actual wrestling: “I mean, the moves aren’t the most important thing, but they are important. Some people say, ‘this is important, the wrestling is not important’. It’s more wrestling entertainment. The wrestling still matters. But the most important thing in WWE or any wrestling company, the most important thing should be the emotion, like how it makes people feel. If you’re doing a great wrestling match and no one gives a damn, what’s the point? You’ve got to go out there and people are excited to see you. They’ve got to care about what you’re talking about. They’ve got to care about the reasons that you’re having this match in the first place. What’s the point of investing in a match if they don’t care about you, the other guy you’re facing, the story you’re trying to tell? That’s the most important thing is making people feel. Then you should be good enough at your job that you’re able to put that amazing wrestling match on, that highly athletic contest within the realm of believability. I love watching 50 flips as much as anybody. If they’re not done in the right way, then it’s just a performance getting this reaction. They’re watching like freaking Cirque du Soleil or something.”

On how some of the new wrestlers are p*ssies now-a-days: “Unless I was dead, I would continue the match. We’ve seen guys, you know, Triple H tore his quad off of the bone, continued the match and got put in a maneuver, the ‘Walls of Jericho’, where he’s held in a maneuver that hurts your quads in general and his was not attached. That’s the kind of mentality most of our superstars have. Maybe some of them, because some of the new guys are frickin’ p*ssies.”