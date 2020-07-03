Drew McIntyre Calls Out Conor McGregor Over His Remarks About Vince McMahon

UFC Star Conor McGregor teased a run with WWE where he produced a photoshopped image of himself holding the UFC Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Championship over his shoulders. He teased a showdown with WWE CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon in a post on Instagram.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre wasted no time in responding to McGregor. The WWE Champ was not impressed at all with McGregor’s choice of words when he challenged Vince McMahon to a fight.