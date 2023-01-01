Drew McIntyre Calls Out Solo Sikoa, Xia Li Interrupts Tegan Nox, Ricochet Reacts to Top Dolla

On this week’s episode of The SmackDown LowDown, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Xia Li, and Tegan Nox all spoke with Megan Morant, as seen in the video below.

McIntyre said his month off felt like ten years because he had to sit at home every week and watch The Bloodline do the same thing. McIntyre warned Solo Sikoa that he was coming for The Enforcer of The Bloodline. On next week’s SmackDown, he and Sheamus will reclaim the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from The Usos. McIntyre also stated that he intends to kick more ass in the coming year.

Li interrupted Nox’s interview, claiming she should’ve won the Gauntlet the week before, citing how she pinned Nox and others. Li stated that all she wants Nox to know is that she can beat her at any time and in any place. Li walked away, and Nox stated that her New Year’s Resolution is to deal with Li.

Ricochet mentioned saving Braun Strowman from Imperium to demonstrate that he also has Strowman’s back after Strowman recently did the save for him, and it’s also nice to blow off some steam on Imperium. Ricochet then addressed this week’s issues with Hit Row’s Top Dolla, claiming that Dolla’s reactions to the locker room jokes demonstrate that he is not a good sport. Ricochet stated that he will defeat Dolla in next Friday’s Royal Rumble qualifier and that he will once again handle business and earn his way into something before competing in The Rumble as usual.

The complete video is available below: