Drew McIntyre Calls WWE Home But Says Hollywood Is His Focus Right Now

WWE star Drew McIntyre discussed various topics with Scott Johnson from Going Ringside, including his involvement in Agent of Shadows.

McIntyre said, “I’m actually playing Adam’s right-hand man. Adam [Hawk] is the James Bond type character. I am his Q. I’m a bit of a tech wizard. 6’5″ 5, 280 lb. Drew McIntyre is a tech specialist. In case, unless you push me, then I go and kick some butt.”

On how he got started in acting:

“I mean, it’s not something I planned. I’ve always wanted to be a WWE wrestler since I was five. I was lucky to sign to WWE at 21. And a few years ago, my mate Dave Bautista, obviously a big WWE superstar, massive Hollywood star now, invited me to be part of a movie, The Killer’s Game. I had a lot of fun there. A couple of years ago, I had a chance to meet Chad, who directed the John Wick movies directing Highlander. He offered me a part as Connor, Henry Cavill’s brother in Highlander. That was so much fun. I met Russell Crowe there. Suddenly, he was offering me a part in a movie in Spain called The Last Druid, where I lived recently for 3 months filming that movie. I got a chance to do a voice-over in Disney, and during that period WWE contacted me and said they were partnering with the ReelShort app to do one of the micro dramas, Agent of Shadows. They told me about the part. It was an opportunity to show some range. A lot of fun. These micro dramas are a lot of fun. Like I was watching some on the plane, and this is where the future is. All the kids, everybody, their faces down here in their phones. Easy to watch, easy to consume. It’s got a few of the WWE superstars in there. It’s everything you can imagine. Some action, some romance, some comedy, a lot of ad-lib in there. It goes crazy with the ad-lib, and I’m curious what’s left in there, and it’s also got hearts. I’m excited for people to see it.”

On not planning to slim down for Hollywood:

“Yeah, for sure. I’m focused like my home is WWE. I’ve been very lucky these opportunities have came my way, and we’ll see what the future holds. Um, I think it’s pretty interesting the way I see it. I don’t want to be a big bad guy, big heavy number three, or I’m not interested if there’s a unique role or people think generally this kind of person would play this role, but what if we put someone like Drew in that role- the size, the accent, and hopefully when people see some of my projects I’ve been working on, like this guy can show a little bit of range. Maybe the casting directors and directors themselves might think, ‘Hey, we should try Drew in this role and try and be different cuz that’s what we’ve been doing the past few months,’ cuz I ain’t changing for anybody. Yeah, I’ll be back eventually. You know, WWE is my home, but at the same time, Hollywood Drew is busy right now and focused on Hollywood Drew. So, when I get back eventually, it’s going to be a big deal. I’ve never been out for 6 months since I was 15. I started wrestling professionally, and I’ve never had 6 months off in this entire time. So when I come back, I think it’s going to be a big deal for the fans, but it’s going to be a big deal for me, but it’s not right now.”

On how he plans to deal with his rivals CM Punk and Roman Reigns when he returns:

“Yeah, I’ll slap them around once I get back. I’m sure you know Punk will like to be like, ‘Hey, I did some stuff, too.’ And I’m like, ‘What? Where would I even see your stuff?’ I don’t know. I’d have to search real hard. Roman’s got the Street Fighter out right now, so he’s doing some big things, but I think I’ll eclipse him in that area. Then I got to beat Roman cuz I’ve never beat him. And one other thing is I’ve got these swords here. So, if it comes to it, cuz Roman’s got 95 family members. I may have to bring the sword back. And I can say I de-sworded(?) WWE for years. I never used it. Shockingly so. PG product. But Agent of Shadows, I’m telling you right now, I finally used the sword. Drew McIntyre gets sword happy in Agent of Shadows. So, check it out.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.