Drew McIntyre Celebrating 15 Years Since His WWE Debut, and Sheamus Reacts

Drew McIntyre made his WWE debut 15 years ago on Wednesday.

McIntyre made his WWE debut on the October 12, 2007 episode of SmackDown. The legendary Dave Taylor accompanied him to the ring for his victory over Brett Major (aka Matt Cardona, Zack Ryder). The following week, he defeated Brian Major (aka Curt Hawkins, Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers). Drew eventually made his way to RAW, then back to the FCW developing zone, and then back to the main roster until being released on June 12, 2014. He later wrestled for ICW in the United Kingdom, EVOLVE, Impact Wrestling, and other promotions before returning WWE in April 2017. He has been with the company ever since and is now a top star.

McIntyre celebrated the occasion on Twitter, where he poked fun at his good pal Sheamus.

“15 years ago this fresh faced kid made his @WWE debut. I had only been in America for about 2 weeks, the titantron got my name wrong, and I didn’t know what a hard-cam was or how to find it. Craziest part is I’m still 37 years younger than @WWESheamus,” McIntyre tweeted alongside a clip from the SmackDown match.

Sheamus responded writing, “Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger.”

McIntyre was defeated by Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8.

Full tweets from McIntyre and Sheamus are below, as is WWE’s re-upload of the SmackDown match:

