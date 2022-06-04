Drew McIntyre Challenges Roman Reigns to WWE Clash at The Castle Match, Reigns’ Return

Drew McIntyre has invited WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the upcoming Clash at The Castle event.

Friday night’s Hell In a Cell go-home episode of SmackDown on FOX began with McIntyre and The New Day talking about their victory against The Brawling Brutes last week. McIntyre stated during the promo that he intends to challenge for and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle. He did not specifically mention Reigns.

McIntyre and The New Day continued until they were interrupted by Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland, resulting in a rerun of last week’s six-man bout. The Brawling Brutes won in that match.

There’s still no news on whether Riddle and Orton will challenge for the title, but Friday night’s promo indicated that McIntyre vs. Reigns is going ahead. The McIntyre vs. Reigns match has long been rumored, long before the Riddle vs. Reigns and Orton vs. Reigns matches were ever mentioned.

Reigns is currently working a new, lighter schedule that requires him to miss some TV tapings and non-televised shows. He is scheduled to appear at next Friday’s SmackDown from Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as of this writing.

WWE Clash at The Castle is set to take place on Labor Day Weekend, September 3rd, from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. WWE has not announced any matches for the show, but we will keep you updated as we get closer to the event.

