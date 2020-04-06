Drew McIntyre & Charlotte To Appear On ESPN Programming

New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been announced for ESPN2’s “Golic & Wingo” show later this morning, Monday at 8:10am ET.
New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will appear on ESPN’s “Get Up” later in the morning at 9:45am ET.
WrestleMania 36 Night Two saw McIntyre capture the title from Brock Lesnar in the main event, while Flair won the title from Rhea Ripley in the opener.
Below is WWE’s announcement on the ESPN appearances:
Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair walked out as champions at WrestleMania 36 and will appear on ESPN to reflect on their triumphs.
The newly crowned WWE Champion will join “Golic & Wingo” on ESPN2 at 8:10 a.m. ET to reflect on his career-changing victory over Brock Lesnar at The Showcase of the Immortals. Later, Flair drops in for ESPN’s “Get Up” at 9:45 a.m. ET, fresh off her hard-earned win over Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship.
