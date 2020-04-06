Drew McIntyre & Charlotte To Appear On ESPN Programming

New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been announced for ESPN2’s “Golic & Wingo” show later this morning, Monday at 8:10am ET.

New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will appear on ESPN’s “Get Up” later in the morning at 9:45am ET.

WrestleMania 36 Night Two saw McIntyre capture the title from Brock Lesnar in the main event, while Flair won the title from Rhea Ripley in the opener.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the ESPN appearances: