Drew McIntyre Cleared In Time For Superstar Spectacle

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has returned to the ring from his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

McIntyre announced two weeks ago that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He went into quarantine and was forced to tape pre-recorded messages for RAW. There was some concern that McIntyre would not be cleared in time for today’s WWE Superstar Spectacle tapings, but McIntyre did return for the main event.

The match saw McIntyre team with Indus Sher to take on Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz. Superstar Spectacle will air next Tuesday at 9:30am ET on the WWE Network, and at 8pm IST on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX in India. You can click here for full spoilers from today’s tapings.

McIntyre will now make his return to RAW on Monday’s Royal Rumble go-home show, for a face-off with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. McIntyre and Goldberg will then do battle for the title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31. McIntyre spent the last several days doing media interviews for WrestleMania 37, and has said that he was lucky to experience no symptoms while dealing with COVID-19.