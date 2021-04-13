Drew McIntyre Comments On Ambush By Former Retribution Members

As reported before on PWMania, the RAW After WrestleMania 37 main event saw Drew McIntyre defeat Braun Strowman and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, earning a title shot at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash PPV. After the match, MVP watched from the stage as former RETRIBUTION members Mace and T-BAR attacked McIntyre from behind and laid him out with High Justice.

McIntyre made a post-show tweet and warned that they made a huge mistake, promising that he’s coming for them after WrestleMania Backlash. He wrote:

“Mace and TBAG made a HUGE mistake tonight… Once I get my rematch with @bobbylashley, you stooges are next!!! #RawAfterMania #Raw”

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Mace and T-BAR with MVP and Lashley, if anything past this week’s attack angle.

