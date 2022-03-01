Drew McIntyre Comments On Cesaro’s Departure From WWE

During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Drew McIntyre reacted to the news that Cesaro has left WWE:

“That’s a shame. So many people come and go from the company, I’m one of them, and we always see each other down the line, but it sucks more when it’s a friend and somebody that you really want to wrestle. That was my number one match, I think it was his number one match. We’ve both and wrestling for 20 years, but never had a singles match. So we’re gonna be a bit longer, it’ll happen eventually. But, you know, he’s got his family. He’s got his new kid, and he’s going to be just fine. He is far too talented not to be.”