Drew McIntyre Comments On CM Punk’s Return To Wrestling

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits, Drew McIntyre was asked about CM Punk returning to wrestling and here is what McIntyre had to say:

“It’s good for wrestling. That’s what I’m all about. I was outside the company between 2014 to 2017, working in the independents and with Impact, and just trying to make wrestling a healthier, better place, and it’s healthy right now. It’s an incredible place. Obviously, WWE is still at the top and leading the charge, and anything that can make it better, I’m all about it. So, yeah, if it makes a positive difference, it gets a thumbs up from me.”

McIntyre’s comments can be heard around the 24:45 mark: