Drew McIntyre Comments On Cutting Unscripted Promos

In an interview with SportsKeeda.com, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre commented being allowed to cut unscripted promos:

“I mean, inevitably, it comes down to Vince McMahon being cool with everything and, if it’s working, he’s going to be cool with it. I think, like, a Paul Heyman knows exactly who I am, what I’m capable of and what I was doing outside of the company, and was maybe looking for that opportunity to let me be myself, to allow Mr McMahon to see that.”

“I guess that’s part of my charm is that I am a bit goofy and a bit silly at times but, when it comes down to it. I will kick your butt and I’ve got a relatable story so it is really cool to be the real me and, like you say, if you looked at the pieces of paper that say words on it before I go out there, I’d be shocked if you found four that actually come out on television.”