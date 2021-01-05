Drew McIntyre Comments On Goldberg Shoving Him At RAW

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this afternoon with a warning for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

As noted, Goldberg returned to WWE TV at the end of last night’s Legends Night edition of RAW, confronting McIntyre and challenging him to a title match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31. RAW went off the air with Goldberg shoving McIntyre to the mat, as McIntyre jumped right back up and got in Goldberg’s face. McIntyre warned Goldberg this afternoon and said that’s the only push he’s going to get.

“Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get,” Drew wrote.

Goldberg still has not issued any public comments since last night’s return.